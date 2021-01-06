WNNF

CUMULUS Country WNNF (CAT COUNTRY 94.1)/CINCINNATI has made some lineup changes, replacing the company’s nationally-syndicated “MORNING KOFFY” show with local personality KAREN VAN ZANT, who steps up from her midday host/morning show producer role. Her new shift runs from 6a to noon (ET). In addition, Promotions Dir. AUSTIN “TATER” RATCLIFF is now hosting middays (noon-3p).

The rest of the lineup remains the same, with PD CHRIS CLARE in afternoons, and WESTWOOD ONE’s syndicated “NIGHTS WITH ELAINA” and “LATER...WITH LIA” in nights and overnights, respectively.

« see more Net News