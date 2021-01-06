Two Decades And Counting

KANSAS CITY PBS Triple A KTBG (90.9 THE BRIDGE)/KANSAS CITY is celebrating 20 years in 2021. Started by JON HART at the UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI in 2001, it became part of the KANSAS CITY PBS family in 2014.

To celebrate, the station plans several special activities:

* Kicking off the year by playing its entire music library in order from A to Z. That's nearly 4,000 songs!

* Having special programming weekends highlighting various years of the station’s existence

* A weekly spotlight of an album from 2001 that is also turning 20 in '21

* Creating special digital content at Bridge909.org about the station's history and the KANSAS CITY music scene for the past 20 years

* Other surprises that will be unveiled throughout the year

BRIDGE Sr. Dir. Operations/PD BRYAN TRUTA said "Reaching the 20 year milestone is amazing for any radio outlet; for a public, non-commercial music station to do so is nearly unparalleled. The credit goes to JON HART for the foresight and love with which he put this station together. Most of all, to our listeners and members who have continued to support 90.9 THE BRIDGE in growing numbers - even during a pandemic! This celebration, like everything we do, is for them!"

