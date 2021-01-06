Deal With SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM has reached a deal for exclusive audio rights to the MASTERS TOURNAMENT, starting with the 2021 event APRIL 5-11. Rights to the radio broadcasts of the tournament were previously held by WESTWOOD ONE, with SIRIUSXM airing the syndicator's coverage along with its own ancillary programming.

“The MASTERS is one of the most important and revered competitions in all of sports, and we are so thrilled to be acquiring the rights to bring the Tournament to our listeners,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “We look forward to collaborating with AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB and, through our strong golf programming and excellent roster of talent, producing a superb broadcast worthy of this great event. Our coverage of the MASTERS will bring the Tournament’s exciting play and rich history into people’s homes across the country.”



Part of the deal will include a daily year-round feature, "DAILY MASTERS MOMENTS," and a new podcast, simply titled "THE MASTERS SHOW," debuting JANUARY 11th and hosted by TAYLOR ZARZOUR, who said, “It is a wonderful honor to be associated with the MASTERS, and each week from the beginning of the year, we will celebrate what makes this event so special. On THE MASTERS SHOW, we will recognize players and particularly first-time participants receiving invitations to the upcoming Tournament, interview past champions, and celebrate the unique traditions of the MASTERS.”

