Linus Entertainment Acquires Borealis Records Catalog

After 25 years of putting out CANADIAN folk and roots music, the principles of BOREALIS RECORDS, GRIT LASKIN and BILL GARRETT, announced WEDNESDAY (1/5) that as of JANUARY 1st the BOREALIS catalogue has shifted to the management of LINUS ENTERTAINMENT, a leading Canadian rights management company whose portfolio of labels includes TRUE NORTH RECORDS, STONY PLAIN RECORDS, THE CHILDREN’S GROUP, and SOLID GOLD RECORDS.

The CANADIAN Folk label included artists like STAN ROGERS, LE VENT DU NORD, LA BOTTINE SOURIANTE, MICHAEL JEROME BROWNE, RON HYNES, THE FUGITIVES, & OLIVER SCHROER.

In a joint statement, LASKIN and GARRETT said, “We have partnered with LINUS ENTERTAINMENT for some 13 years in distribution and they have been our partners in the best sense. We have been most fortunate in being able to work with a large number of very fine artists over the years. Their music has been a constant source of inspiration and the friendships made will be life-long. Although we leave the business of running a record company behind we by no means will be leaving music.”

GEOFF KULAWICK, President and CEO of LINUS ENTERTAINMENT, added, “It has been a joy to work with GRIT and BILL and their wonderful artists. Taking on the responsibility of managing the BOREALIS catalog, which includes many ever-green musical gems of CANADIAN culture and folklore was a natural fit as we know the music well, so transition for the artists and our global distribution partners will be seamless.”

GRIT LASKIN continues to craft acoustic guitars and BILL GARRETT will continue to produce.

