CHELSEY STEINHAUER has been promoted from MD/midday host and Social Media Coord. to PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country WMAD (96.3 STAR COUNTRY)/MADISON, WI. She joined the station as an intern in 2014, and was promoted to her most recent roles in 2015.

Former WMAD PD KATIE KRUZ was among those who lost their jobs during a companywide reduction in force last year (NET NEWS 1/15/20).

