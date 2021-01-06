No Sales

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY (1/6).

Applying for Silent STAs were COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. (W285ES and W256BS/OLEAN, NY, lost lease) and AFRAMSOUTH (WUMO-LP/MONTGOMERY, AL, seeking new site due to power issues and vandalism).

And ACKLEY CARIBBEAN ENTERPRISES INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk WVWI-A (RADIO ONE)/CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VI to ALMA A. FRANCIS' INFINITY BROADCASTING, LLC for $160,000.

« see more Net News