New Simulcast

VP BROADCASTING has ended a day of stunting by flipping what was WHOL-A-W295CR (106.9 THE TALK)/ALLENTOWN, PA, to a simulcast of MAJOR KEYSTONE Top 40/Rhythmic WEST-A-W258DV (LOUD 99.5)/EASTON, PA.

The simulcast is now LOUD RADIO 106.9/99.5.

