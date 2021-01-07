Olivia Rodrigo

Singer-songwriter OLIVIA RODRIGO, who currently stars as the lead in the DISNEY+ series, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," has signed with GEFFEN RECORDS, which will release her debut single, "Drivers License," this FRIDAY (1/8).

The singer shared some of the song on INSTAGRAM last summer, and fan reaction inspired her to go into the studio with her producer to finish the track, a vivid portrait of driving aimlessly through the suburbs longing for an ex-love.

OLIVIA plans to release her debut EP, written during quarantine, later this year. Meanwhile, she and her fellow cast members continue filming the second season of the DISNEY+ series.

