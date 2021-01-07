Pfleger (Photo: WPLN)

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WOSU/COLUMBUS, OH reporter PAIGE PFLEGER has joined NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WPLN/NASHVILLE as Arts, Culture & Music Reporter. PFLEGER's reports will air on WPLN and sister Triple A WNXP.

“Having this beat in our newsroom will allow us to give NASHVILLE and MIDDLE TENNESSEE’s arts and music community the coverage it deserves,” said WPLN News Director EMILY SINER. “PAIGE has the reporting and storytelling chops to show how the arts are a lens to understand broader civic and cultural issues.”

“I’ve long admired the work that NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO does: the station’s reporting, podcasts and community engagement efforts make it stand out from other NPR member stations across the country,” said PFLEGER. “I’m so excited to join this innovative team, and I am looking forward to telling the stories of NASHVILLE’s most influential industry.”

