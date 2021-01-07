Partners With IBA

The THROWBACK BRANDS lineup of shows and services have entered into a new partnership with the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA), to provide content, resources, and consulting to IBA member stations.

“Since launching in 2018, we’ve seen a growing need for an independent voice to represent broadcasters who are not owned by a major operator,” said TONY LORINO. “RON STONE and the IBA founders know that, and this organization is going to make such a difference for owners and operators to serve their listeners, serve their communities, and serve their clients. This is broadcasting at its best.”

IBA Exec. Dir. RON STONE added, “The IBA is very happy with this partnership. We continue to be embraced by the very best partners in the industry looking to help independent operators with better opportunities from independent sources. We are looking forward to a very successful 2021 with members taking full advantage of opportunities to partner with other independent operations!”

