Now On Nine Outlets

ENTERCOM adds SUBSUELO member CANYON CODY as host of “Alternalido.” The Latin show, which launched in MAY 2020, features a of alternative sounds from Latin artists around the world. The show will also welcome SUBSUELO’s DJ ETHOS, who will co-host a weekly mix segment. “Alternalido,” will be heard SUNDAYS from 10-11p local time on nine ENTERCOM alternative stations, effective JANUARY 10th.



“Born and raised in LOS ANGELES, ‘Alternalido’ is fast becoming the leader in breaking, new Latin alternative ROCK,” said Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “As we expand across the country, CANYON CODY and DJ Ethos are the natural experts to grow the genre even further.”



“‘Alternalido’ has allowed us to expand our offering to better serve our diverse audiences across the country and we’re excited to add two dynamic talents to our program,” said Alternative Format Captain MIKE KAPLAN. “CANYON CODY and DJ ETHOS are the soul of SUBSUELO and we look forward to them bringing their rich Latin music taste to ‘Alternalido’ and add another layer to this widely popular show.”



"We are so excited about ‘Alternalido,’” said CODY. “When we first started SUBSUELO, there weren't many platforms where you could play the sort of music we love – this diverse, open-format mix of genres, languages and generations. ‘Alternalido’ is a perfect fit for Subsuelo because it's one of those rare shows where we have the freedom to just celebrate all kinds of great music, without being stuck in some narrow box. Everything SUBSUELO does is rooted in Latin music, but that's a big umbrella with a lot of wiggle room. With ‘Alternalido,’ you'll hear a little bit of everything, and hopefully discover your new favorite song, even if you don't understand the lyrics. This is a really exciting time in Latin music, with so much innovation and experimentation happening all over, and we're just grateful for the opportunity to support the scene and help it grow."



The show originates on KROQ/LOS ANGELES, and will be airing on KVIL/DALLAS, KXTE/LAS VEGAS, WSFS/MIAMI, WNYL/NEW YORK, WQMP/ORLANDO, KKDO/SACRAMENTO, KBZT/SAN DIEGO and KITS/SAN FRANCISCO.

