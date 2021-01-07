Ector

DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS (DOWNTOWN℠) promotes DEWAYNE ECTOR from Global Head of Partner Relations and Income Tracking for SONGTRUST® to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. ECTOR will oversee revenue from digital licenses covering all rights types represented by DOWNTOWN. He will continue to be based in LONDON, reporting to Chief Commercial Officer TRACY MADDUX.

“Establishing a group-wide strategy for digital licensing with DSPs and other pay sources has long been part of DOWNTOWN’s plan to support our continued growth and efforts to scale our business globally. DEWAYNE’s knowledge and command of the complicated global royalties landscape and his commitment to both clients and colleagues make him ideal for this important role,” said DOWNTOWN CEO JUSTIN KALIFOWITZ. “Beyond streaming, there is an increasing number of new services and platforms that rely on music, and it is important our group-wide approach considers the full range of clients we represent. I’m excited to welcome DEWAYNE to our global leadership team, and I am confident he will continue to work towards a more equitable music industry for all.”

“I couldn’t be more honoured and humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the digital use of songs belonging to DOWNTOWN’s diverse and ever-increasing clientele across the entire group are properly valued,” said DEWAYNE ECTOR. “Our collective mission of working towards a more equitable music industry is fully aligned with my core values. Both internally and externally, the lovely folks that I have the pleasure of calling colleagues across the DOWNTOWN enterprise actively demonstrate their commitment towards that shared vision.”

