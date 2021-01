It’s A Boy!

Platinum-selling band, SISTER HAZEL's guitarist RYAN NEWELL and wife CARLA welcome their second child, a baby boy, on DECEMBER 29th. RYLAND TAYLOR NEWELL, 9lbs 4oz and 22in long with blond hair and blue eyes. Big sister CADENCE welcomed her new sibling. RYLAND is named for his father and great-grandfather CARLTON TAYLOR, who earned a Purple Heart in WWII.

