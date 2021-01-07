CUMULUS MEDIA/DALLAS and its radio stations raised $1,450,983 for DFW METROPLEX charities last year.

Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF), News/Talk WPAP-A (NEWSTALK 820), Sports KTCK-A-F (SPORTSRADIO 96.7 and 1310 THE TICKET), Top 40/Rhythmic KLIF (HOT 93.3) and Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3) took part in various radio station promotions, radiothons, events and fund drives in 2020, including KTCK's NORMATHON, KPLX and KSCS' COUNTRY FOR THE KIDS RADIOTHON, KLIF'S KIDS TOY DRIVE, WBAP'S CHRISTMAS IS FOR CARING RADIOTHON and KSCS' FRONTLINE FOOD RUN.

Virtual presentation of $443,757 raised by KSCS and KPLX's Country for Kids Radiothon on December 3-4, 2020, for Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, a Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

