MRC Data has revealed its 2020 U.S. Year-End Report, which has some good news for the County format. Country was one of three genres singled out (along with Latin and Children’s Music) for showing big streaming increases last year.

Though it has previously lagged behind other genres in consumption on streaming services, Country music saw a large spike in 2020 as fans “went digital in droves without being able to catch their favorite acts live on tour,” according to the report, which covers music consumption for the 12-month period from JANUARY 3rd through DECEMBER 31st, 2020.

According to the report, “LUKE COMBS and MORGAN WALLEN spent much of 2020 breaking each other’s records for single-week streams and other major milestones in a banner year for Country music consumption. COMBS finished the year with the genre’s two most-consumed albums, including ‘What You See Is What You Get’ (#1, with 1.5 million equivalent units), while WALLEN’s album, ‘If I Know Me,’ wrapped the year at #3 two years after its initial release.

“Female artists, who had been underrepresented in the top ranks of the Country charts for years, finished 2020 strong with three of the year’s five most-consumed Country songs and the top two most popular songs at Country radio, led by MAREN MORRIS’ ‘The Bones’ and GABBY BARRETT’s ‘I Hope’ on both charts,” the report states.

View the full report here.

