Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

DOLLY PARTON and the DOLLYWOOD FOUNDATION have promoted FOUNDATION Pres. JEFF CONYERS to the leadership role of the organization.

Current CEO DAVID DOTSON assumes a new role, leading future projects for PARTON and her companies. Throughout his career, DOTSON has played a large part in shaping THE DOLLYWOOD FOUNDATION, including PARTON's IMAGINATION LIBRARY. In addition to heading up future projects, DOTSON will also become Treasurer of the FOUNDATION's Board of Directors.

“I have worked with DAVID for 21 years, so he certainly has a special place in my heart,” said PARTON. “I know he will help my companies create programs that will inspire children and their families. I have often said that my songs and everything I do is to help make others feel better and to encourage them to be more. This mission will be even more important when I am no longer on this earth.”

“JEFF has been with us for 10 years and has proven he has the leadership skills to take over the reins," added PARTON. "You will be hearing a lot from him as he takes us to the next level.”

“My role at the DOLLYWOOD FOUNDATION and the IMAGINATION LIBRARY has been a dream come true,” said DOTSON. “Leading the IMAGINATION LIBRARY from SEVIER COUNTY to being a worldwide inspiration for children has given me great joy. However, I look forward to this new role and new challenge with great anticipation.”

« see more Net News