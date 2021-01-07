Launched

ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK has officially launched afternoon co-host CRAIG CARTON's new weekend show "HELLO, MY NAME IS CRAIG," a show about gambling addiction. The show airs SATURDAYS at 9:30a (ET), with former NEW JERSEY Governor CHRIS CHRISTIE as a regular contributor.

CARTON, whose gambling addiction was part of the circumstances that led to his imprisonment for a ticket brokering scam before his recent return to WFAN, said, “Each week, we will tackle different aspects of what for some is a fun recreation but for others is an addiction that forever alters and sometimes ends lives. The show will be a raw and revealing look into the fastest-growing vice in the country and I look forward to providing my first-hand perspective for both those dealing with the grip of their gambling compulsions as well as the loved ones in their lives.”

“Legalized gambling is a growing part of the modern sports experience and the everyday fans’ conversations,” said ENTERCOM SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “Our obligation and commitment are to serve not only the audience that can responsibly enjoy these gaming elements, but also in a meaningful way help those, like CRAIG, who have an addiction. With CRAIG’s voice and unique perspective, along with outstanding partners and the influence of the WFAN platform, we will do just that.”



“We are excited to both sponsor and partner with CRAIG on this endeavor and shed light on this often-overlooked topic,” said THE COUNCUL ON COMPULSIVE GAMBLING OF NEW JERSEY (800-GAMBLER) Exec. Dir. NEVA PRYOR. “Gambling addiction is hidden and silently impacting both the family members as well as the individual who struggles. Through this show and podcast, we hope to start the conversation and reduce the stigma around gambling addiction while heightening awareness as to the warning signs and resources available for both the problem gambler and loved ones.”

