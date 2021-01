Syndicated radio host DJ KAZ of NEW JACK RADIO WEEKLY has released a new book, "REACH - It’s All You Have To Do In Life". The book is an autobiographical look at DJ KAZ's journey.

The book is available here.

NEW JACK RADIO WEEKLY is produced by SOUND1 MEDIA LLC and more info on the show is available at (206) 653 6561 or contact@newjackradiolive.com.

