CRS 360 Imaging Workshop

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will present this year's first CRS360 webinar on THURSDAY, JANUARY 14th at 1p (CT). It will focus on creative imaging and offer pro tips and best practices for writing, producing, workflow and more. Radio PDs, imaging and production directors can submit station promo and imaging examples here to be highlighted and discussed by the panel of experts during the session. One piece of audio per station should be submitted by TUESDAY, JANUARY 12th.

The webinar will feature BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL KNCI/SACRAMENTO PD and CRS 2021 Agenda Vice-Chair JOEY TACK as moderator. Panelists include JAKE KAPLAN of ENTERCOM Top 40 KAMP (97.1 AMP RADIO)/LOS ANGELES, CHANNEL Q, and FIRELANE; PIERCE VOICE's CHADD PIERCE; and GORILLA SOUND's MATT WARREN. Only a limited number of attendee spots are available, based on a first-come, first-served basis. Register here.

This imaging workshop is a prequel to next month's "CRS2021:The Virtual Experience" (NET NEWS 11/2/2020). Register for CRS here.

