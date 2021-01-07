Ingroove Aquires Electromode

Global independent music marketing and distributor INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP announced TODAY (1/7) it's expansion into the AFRICAN music market and it's acquisition of ELECTROMODE, one of SOUTH AFRICA’s leading independent music distributors.

ELECTROMODE Managing Director, CHRIS GHELAKIS will continue to lead the team based in JOHANNESBURG and will work closely with the INGROOVE's global music network to elevate engagement, identify new audiences, and build AFRICAN artists and label brands around the world.

ELECTROMODE’s roster includes more than 200 artists and associated labels including SOUTH AFRICAN record producer DJ MAPHORISA’s label, NEW MONEY GANG (SCORPION KINGS, MAS MUSIQ, TYLER ICU, DALIWONGA) and PIANO HUB (KABZA DA SMALL, KELVIN MOMO), influential independent labels, AMBITOUZ ENTERTAINMENT (BLAQ DIAMOND, MISS PRU, MALOME VECTOR, CICI, LA SAUCE, LOYISO) and SPIRIT MUSIC (BENJAMIN DUBE, OMEGA, WOMAN IN PRAISE). ELECTROMODE has an overall catalog of more than 30,000 songs.

ELECTROMODE ended 2020 in an extremely strong position in SOUTH AFRICA, securing 7 of the Top 10 spots on the domestic APPLE MUSIC chart.

BOB ROBACK, CEO of INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP said, “Music consumption in AFRICA continues to increase year over year and has become one of the most exciting growing music markets in the world. CHRIS and his team have built one of the most vibrant independent music distributors in AFRICA and we are thrilled for him to be leading our expansion into the region. We look forward to growing artists in AFRICA and introducing AFRICAN artists to new audiences around the world.”

GHELAKIS added, “INGROOVES has the same kind of independent spirit that we have fostered over the last two decades at ELECTROMODE. Their technology platform is second to none and their expertise around the globe make them a perfect fit for our artists and labels as we look to expand their audiences. INGROOVES will help us open the door for many SOUTH AFRICAN and AFRICAN artists to be introduced to new global audiences, while growing and developing some of the great new and established independent artists creating music in AFRICA.”

Over the last 12 months, INGROOVES has expanded their presence in SOUTH AMERICA, ASIA, EUROPE and AUSTRALIA with new offices in BRAZIL, JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, TURKEY and SPAIN.

