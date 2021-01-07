Sarah, Clark and Baby Avalyn Mae (Photo: Mary Sarah)

ALL ACCESS congratulates Country music artist and NBC-TV's "The Voice" alum MARY SARAH and her boyfriend, singer-songwriter MITCH CLARK, who welcomed their first child, daughter AVALYN MAE, on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6th in NASHVILLE. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and measured 18 inches long.

“We are just thanking the Lord for a perfectly healthy baby girl," the couple shared in a joint statement. "We were blessed to have a truly incredible birth and now we are just taking in every moment as new parents. She is extremely observant and cuddly, and we could not be more in love. She is our whole world. Thank you to everyone for all the love and prayers! We can’t wait to share more of our journey with you all.”

