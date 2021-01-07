Kashner

CUMULUS Country WXBM/PENSACOLA PD/midday host ADAM “KASH” KASHNER has resigned to return home to INDIANAPOLIS, where he’ll be an instructor at his alma mater, WARREN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, as well as programming the school’s student-run radio staton, WEDM.

Prior to joining WXBM in 2019 (NET NEWS 12/18/19), KASHNER was APD at CUMULUS Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS. He joined CUMULUS/INDIANAPOLIS in 2012 as a part-time Promotions Coord. and climbed the ranks into programming, first as a Programming Asst., followed by MD, then APD.

In a FACEBOOK post TODAY (1/7), KASH wrote, “Everything comes full circle. I spent my time at WARREN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL making friends, sumo wrestling the principal, writing jokes and getting into some trouble here and there, and I’m happy to announce that I’ll be returning to WCHS as an instructor this semester, programming the legendary 91.1 WEDM and teaching the next crop of broadcast radio students. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in PENSACOLA and working with the fine folks here, but this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’ll also be able [to] transition back to CUMULUS INDY, so you may hear me back on your radio from time to time."

