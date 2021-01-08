With the exit of MAX MEDIA/DENVER VP/Programming RICK THOMAS for an as yet undisclosed location at the end of 2020, SENEN "SLIM" RODRIGUEZ is now PD, and ALVIN ‘DJ A-RICH’ RICHARDSON is now APD/MD at Rhythmic Oldies KJHM (JAMMIN 101.5) and Top 40 KFCO (HOT 107.1).

Since 2012 RODRIGUEZ has been Production Director at the cluster and has been afternoon driver at KFCO through its current “HOT 107.1” and former Classic Hip Hop and Top 40/Rhythmic FLO 107.1 incarnations as well as evening host on KJHM. RODRIGUEZ also worked at both KMEL & KYLD/SAN FRANCISCO and later at crosstown KQKS (KS 107.5) doing nights.

RICHARDSON joined HOT 107.1 in 2011 for middays and also was APD/nights while the station was FLO 107.1 coming over from crosstown KQKQ where he did weekends.

Find SLIM at Slim@MaxMediaDenver.com, and Richardson can be reached at DJARich@MaxMediaDenver.com.

