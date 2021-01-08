Lee

Longtime ENTERCOM News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS morning host DAVE LEE has announced his retirement, effective APRIL 30th.

LEE joined WCCO from KFGO-A/FARGO in 1989, initially a weekend host and fill-in for the venerable BOONE AND ERICKSON show, then as CHARLIE BOONE's replacement and, with ROGER ERICKSON's retirement, solo since 1997. He also served as UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA play-by-play voice for ten years and filled in on MINNESOTA TWINS broadcasts in 1991-96, and currently calls UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS football on radio and the MINNESOTA State High School Boys' and Girls' Basketball tournaments on television.

