Streaming

The NHL's SAN JOSE SHARKS are joining the list of hockey teams moving from broadcast radio to streaming for their game broadcasts, leaving ENTERCOM Classic Rock KUFX (KFOX 98.5)/SAN JOSE to establish the SHARKS AUDIO NETWORK for the upcoming season. The stream will be available on the SHARKS + SAP CENTER app and at sjsharks.com. KFOX had been the SHARKS' home since the 2000-01 season.

DAN RUSANOWSKY will be back for his 30th season calling the SHARKS games, with SCOTT HANNAN and MARK SMITH as analysts; Additional programming will include shows with coach BOB BOUGHNER and GM DOUG WILSON, game highlights and replays, and shows about the minor league SAN JOSE BARRACUDAS. RANDY HAHN, BRET HEDICAN, and TED RAMEY, who have been involved in SHARKS programming, will also contribute to the new channel.

