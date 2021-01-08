1 Billion Spins

Eight additional artists have been given iHEARTRADIO's “Titanium Award" for reaching one billion total audience spins at iHEARTRADIO stations in 2020. They are: CHARLIE PUTH, DABABY, DUA LIPA, GABBY BARRETT, HARRY STYLES, LEWIS CAPALDI, MAREN MORRIS and RODDY RICCH. These spins are based on certified MEDIABASE airplay, and are multiplied by the number of radio listeners at the time of the plays.

The honored songs are BARRETT and PUTH's “I Hope”; DABABY's “Rockstar”; DUA LIPA's “Break My Heart”; STYLES' “Watermelon Sugar”; CAPALDI's “Before You Go”; MORRIS' “The Bones" and RICCH's “Rockstar (ft. DABABY)” and “The Box.”



They join the group of previously announced artists and songs to receive the Titanium Award in 2020 (NET NEWS 12/18/20), which included: ARIANA GRANDE "thank u, next" and "7 rings"; AVA MAX "Sweet But Psycho"; BILLIE EILISH "bad guy"; BLACKBEAR "hot girl bummer"; CAMILA CABELLO "Señorita"; CHRIS BROWN "No Guidance"; DAN + SHAY "Tequila"; DOJO CAT "Say So"; DRAKE "SICKO MODE" and "No Guidance"; DUA LIPA "Don't Start Now"; ED SHEERAN "I Don't Care"; HARRY STYLES "Adore You"; JONAS BROTHERS "Sucker" and "Only Human"; JUSTIN BIEBER "I Don't Care"; KENDRICK LAMAR "LOVE. feat. ZAVARI"; KHALID "Talk" and "Better"; LEWIS CAPALDI "Someone You Loved"; LIZZO "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell"; MAROON 5 "Memories"; NORMANI "Dancing With A Stranger"; POST MALONE "Sunflower," "Wow." and "Circles"; SAM SMITH "Dancing With A Stranger"; SELENA GOMEZ "Back To You"; SHAED "Trampoline"; SHAWN MENDES "In My Blood," "Señorita" and "If I Can't Have You"; SWAE LEE "Sunflower"; TRAVIS SCOTT "SICKO MODE"; and THE WEEKND "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless."

