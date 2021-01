Expanded Streaming

SIRIUSXM has added NBA game coverage and SIRIUSXM NBA RADIO to its Premier Streaming Package tier.

The satellite and streaming service formerly restricted NBA play-by-play to its higher-priced tiers. Under an expansion of the NBA's deal with SIRIUSXM, 30 team channels and the talk channel are being added to the available channels for the $13/month tier.

« see more Net News