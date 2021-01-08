Kincaid And Dallas

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.FIVE)/ATLANTA morning show hosts JJ KINCAID and DALLAS McCADE have both tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted to the show's FACEBOOK page on WEDNESDAY (1/6), KINCAID said, "[DALLAS] had the bad one. Not so much in the hospital bad one, but almost there. So, she's just taking some time and doing the show from home.

"Hers felt like an awful flu. For me, it was just like a bad sinus infection," he continued. "I'm super lucky to have had that. I don't have any taste or smell, but I'll take it versus how awful so many people are just suffering from this."

KINCAID told the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION that he isn't sure how he contracted the virus, but he has multiple sclerosis and is immunosuppressed due to a drug he takes to treat it. “I’ve been super careful,” he said. “I haven’t left the house much.”

