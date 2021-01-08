$100,000 Pledged

HELLO BELLO Co-founder JAY MCGRAW pledged $100,000 to the KIDD'S KIDS 30th-anniversary campaign while appearing on THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW. During the last two months, for every Club Box of diapers sold at WALMART TEXAS locations, HELLO BELLO donated $1. The campaign also received donations from KRISTEN BELL, DAX SHEPARD, DR. PHIL MCGRAW, DR. MEHMET OZ, MELISSA RYCROFT, ANDY GRAMMER, and JAY MCGRAW.

“I’m honored that through our HELLO BELLO TEXANS for TEXANS campaign, we raised $100,000 to support the incredible work of KIDD'S KIDS’,” said HELLO BELLO Co-founder KRISTEN BELL. “A big Thank You to THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW to help us spread the word and to our generous TEXAS customers for the support.”



KIDD'S KIDS Director of Operations LYNDSAY KOTZOT said, “With donations down in 2020 due to the pandemic, we were ecstatic to have HELLO BELLO approach us about this campaign. Heading into our 30th anniversary year, this donation will allow us to help even more families attend our KIDD'S KIDS trip to DISNEY WORLD, our reunion events, and allow us to expand other outreach programs. We can’t thank HELLO BELLO enough!”

