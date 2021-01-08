Laster (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted OLIVIA LASTER from Associate Dir./Promotion and Artist Development to Dir./Marketing. In her new role, which is effective immediately, LASTER will report to SVP/Marketing JENNIFER WAY and oversee the strategy, development, and execution of targeted marketing campaigns and consumption growth for her assigned artists.

“OLIVIA’s marketing skills have been an incredible asset to our team for years," said WAY. "She’s always gone above and beyond to bridge the gap between our marketing and promotion teams, consistently finding innovative ways to use her marketing mind to create unique opportunities for our artists and their music. This is a natural transition for OLIVIA, and I can’t wait to watch her evolve in her new role.”



“I’m so thankful to JEN WAY for this incredible opportunity, and to [EVP/Promotion & Artist Development] STEVE HODGES for allowing me to grow and giving me the tools to learn an immense amount within my previous role at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE," said LASTER. "Marketing has always been a great passion of mine. It is a true honor to be able to work alongside the talented and dedicated artists and teams inside and outside the company. I am humbled to be a part of a team that constantly challenges one to be their best, strives to be forward-thinking and encourages one another along the way. SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE is a leading force in the music industry, and I am thrilled to be able to play a role in capitalizing on the momentum thus far and cultivating innovative ways to deliver music to the market.”

Congratulate LASTER here.

« see more Net News