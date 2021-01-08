Moving To Afternoons

ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON is moving midday hosts GRANT PAULSEN and DANNY ROUHIER to afternoon drive 2-6:30p (ET), with PETE MEDHURST filling in as interim midday host. The move of "GRANT AND DANNY" to afternoons fills the gap left by CHAD DUKES' firing in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/30/2020).

“GRANT and DANNY mix the smartest and most credible sports opinion and information in WASHINGTON with their own unique personalities and humor,” said ENTERCOM WASHINGTON SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH. “They’ve built an incredible community of listeners and we’re thrilled that they’ll be entertaining DC sports fans on their drives home for years to come.”



“This is a huge opportunity and a thrill,” said PAULSEN. “Like almost everybody else my age, I grew up listening to 106.7 FM and I don't take lightly what it means to host the drive-time show on such an important radio station. I'm honored to have this opportunity with DANNY and can't thank our listeners enough for making this possible.”



“Growing up in the WASHINGTON, D.C. area, I loved 2 things: D.C. sports teams and WJFK,” said ROUHIER. “It is surreal to me that a local kid gets to live out his dream and talk sports in my hometown. We owe everything to our amazing listeners who have supported us over the years and it's because of them that we have this chance.”

