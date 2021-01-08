Country singer/songwriter and former THE O’KANES member JAMIE O’HARA has passed away YESTERDAY (1/7) at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer. O'HARA's wife, LOLA WHITE O'HARA, revealed the news TODAY (1/8) in a FACEBOOK post, just days after sharing O'HARA's diagnosis (NET NEWS 1/4).

She wrote, "Dear friends & fans, it is with a broken heart that I must tell you that my husband, friend and love of my life took his last breath this morning at 11:11 at ALIVE HOSPICE, as my son BRIAN sang him a plethora of JESSE WINCHESTER songs, all stunningly appropriate, though we'd never thought of them in this context before, and JAMIE's own songs, including the earliest ones, which were shockingly sophisticated for a man as young as he was when he began his career; and those of other friends.

"JAMIE suffered tremendously in recent months," she continued. "He's no longer suffering, and for that we can all be grateful. He will live in our hearts and in his songs."

"He had a way of looking at life with such a beautiful sensibility,” said EMMYLOU HARRIS, who recorded two of O'HARA's compositions, and who attended NASHVILLE SOUNDS baseball games with him. “We always talked baseball. I was so adamant against the designated hitter, but it was JAMIE who made me see that it prolonged the life of a great athlete. He could understand that, because of what had happened to him in football. His perspective ... I think of him as a holy man.”

As a member of THE O’KANES (with KEIRAN KANE), O’HARA recorded for COLUMBIA RECORDS in the ‘80s, charting six Top 10 singles, including the #1 hit “Can’t Stop My Heart From Loving You.” As a writer, his hits include THE JUDDS’ 1986 chart-topper, “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days).” O’HARA won a Best Country Song GRAMMY Award for that JUDDS hit, and was nominated for another GRAMMY with THE O’KANES in 1987 for “Can’t Stop My Heart From Loving You” (in the category of Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal).

As a writer, his songs were also recorded by GEORGE JONES, GARY ALLAN, TIM McGRAW, LEE ANN WOMACK, TRISHA YEARWOOD, JOSH TURNER, PAM TILLIS, SARA EVANS, RANDY TRAVIS, DON WILLIAMS, TANYA TUCKER, TAMMY WYNETTE, THE CHICKS and more.



There are no plans for a public memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in O’HARA's name at BONAPARTE'S RETREAT, DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS, MUSICARES and SMILETRAIN.

