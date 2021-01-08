Football Betting Specials

Many ENTERCOM Sports stations nationwide will air a series of six specials on the NFL playoffs sponsored by its recently-acquired QL GAMING GROUP. "BETQL COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF" will air JANUARY 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, and 24th and FEBRUARY 7th 8-10a (ET) and will be hosted by RADIO.COM "YOU BETTER YOU BET" host NICK KOSTOS and SARA PERLMAN and will feature appearances by ENTERCOM hosts including CBS SPORTS RADIO's DAMON "D.A." AMENDOLARA, WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's MARC "MOOSE" MALUSIS and JOHN "KK" JASTREMSKI, WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE's JEREMY CONN, and WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO's DANNY PARKINS.

“With the NFL playoffs rapidly approaching, we wanted to give our nationwide audience a reliable weekly primer ahead of kickoff,” said WSCR Brand Mgr. MITCH ROSEN. “Through our commitment to ‘wagertainment’ -- a mix of captivating content and expert insight – these shows will help put our listeners in the best position to win on game day.”



The show will be heard on WFAN, WSCR, WJZ-F and its sister AM WJZ-A (SPORTS RADIO 1300)/BALTIMORE, WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA, WEEI-F and WEEI-A (ESPN ON WEEI)/BOSTON, WGR-A/BUFFALO, WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND, WXYT-A (SPORTS RADIO 1270)/DETROIT, WYRD-A-WORD-A-W249DL-W246BU (ESPN UPSTATE)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610)/HOUSTON, KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY, WMFS-A-F (ESPN 92.9) and WMC-A (SPORTS TALK 790)/MEMPHIS, WAXY-A (AM 790 THE TICKET)/MIAMI, WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE, WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS, KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH, KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN) and KMTT-A (910 ESPN)/PORTLAND, WRNL-A (910 THE FAN)/RICHMOND, WROC-A-W239BF (ESPN ROCHESTER)/ROCHESTER, NY, KIFM-A (ESPN 1320)/SACRAMENTO, KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO, KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO, WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON, and KFH-A-F/WICHITA.

