Riot (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

What do you do when you've tightly identified yourself with something that most people find horrific?

Talk radio has to answer that question in the wake of the Capitol insurrection. The rhetoric turned to violence, the images of Confederate flags and grinning QAnon adherents parading in the Capitol are fresh in the public's minds, and talk radio's pushing of a narrative that led to this means that it has a lot for which it has to answer... and some difficult choices to come. That's what ALL ACCESS VP/News-Talk-Sports-Podcasting Editor PERRY MICHAEL SIMON tackles in this week's edition of "THE LETTER," and he imagines a series of paths forward, some promising, some fanciful, and some fairly unpleasant. (He knows some of you aren't going to agree at all, by the way. You don't expect all of your listeners to agree with you, do you?) It's provocative and honest talk about the business that you won't find anyplace but ALL ACCESS.

Read the column. "Choose Your Own Adventure," by clicking here.

« see more Net News