Industry Veteran Jim Quinton Joins CDX Nashville
January 8, 2021
Industry veteran JIM QUINTON has joined CDX NASHVILLE as New Artist Advisor, a sales rep role. The GEORGIA-based broadcaster continues as Country MD and air personality for KARMA BROADCASTING WYYZ (THE CROC)/JASPER, GA, as well as running his internet station, JIM’S MOUNTAIN COUNTRY.
His background includes stints as PD/MD, Promotions Mgr. and midday personality at WPPL (MOUNTAIN COUNTRY RADIO)/BLUE RIDGE, GA; MD/air personality at WCHK/CANTON GA; afternoon driver at WRCD/DALTON, GA; and air personality at WEBS/CALHOUN, GA. On the record side, he’s done independent promotion for RICHEY PROMOTIONS, as well as several labels.
