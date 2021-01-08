Greg & The Crew Will Rock For Four More Years

NEW HAMPSHIRE's GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ, syndicated from iHEARTMEDIA Rock WHEB/PORTSMOUTH, NH have signed on for four more years for WHEB and WGIR (ROCK 101)/MANCHESTER effective immediately. The show features GREG KRETSCHMAR, SCOTT “ROADKILL” MCMULLEN, LAURA BOYCE, KELLY BROWN and KAYLA WINSOR. KRETSCHMAR, who started at WHEB, has been there for 36 years.

GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ and iHEARTMEDIA have also inked a strategic sales partnership with iHEARTMEDIA who will sell newly created sales and sponsorship opportunities on GREG’s ‘8 Media’ assets which, in addition to radio, are podcasts, streaming, video, social media, database marketing, site/app integration and live events.

KRETSCHMAR said, “We’re thrilled to continue being a part of NEW ENGLAND mornings with iHEARTMEDIA! Our show is a family, and our audience is an extension of that. We’re connected to them. We’ve been through a lot together, and we’re thankful we all get to do what we love in a place that we love. Besides, I don’t think I’m qualified to do anything else!”

iHEARTMEDIA NH Market President JOE GRAHAM said, “Our listeners have made GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ part of their lives and our clients have seen incredible success by advertising on the #1 Morning Show in NEW HAMPSHIRE! As professionals, they are unequalled—as individuals, they are simply awesome people!”

VP/Programming TIM MOORE said, “GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ is simply the best morning show I have ever heard in any market-period. They don’t just win—they dominate—and when podcasts of the show rank in the Top 25 nationally on iTUNES, it’s clear that they are growing new legions of fans every day!”

