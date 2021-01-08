Maddox

GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE RESEARCH, TEACHING AND SERVICE Assistant Dir./Leadership Development and Racial Justice Initiatives WHITNEY MADDOX has been hired by NPR as Diversity Equity & Inclusion Manager, effective FEBRUARY 1st.

Chief Diversity Officer KEITH WOODS, in a note sent to NPR staff, said that MADDOX will "lead anti-racism workshops and other training at NPR and Member stations; Work as an internal consultant to help individuals and teams advance DE&I goals; Join in our work to address the challenges underscored in the Climate Survey; (and) Link and amplify DE&I efforts underway across NPR." He added that "She has been described equally as someone who listens deeply, leads with empathy, and pushes for social justice with uncompromising urgency."

