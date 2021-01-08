Josh Venable & Tommy Del Rio

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP announced TODAY (1/8) the promotion of TOMMY DEL RIO and JOSH VENABLE to Format Captains for the company. DEL RIO will oversee the Top 40 format, while VENABLE will oversee Alternative and Rock formats.

DEL RIO is based at Top 40 KCDU (101.7 The Beach)/MONTEREY, CA while VENABLE is based at Alternative KMYZ (Z-104.5 The Edge)/TULSA, OK. Both will continue their current duties as programmers for their local stations.

VP of Programming, BOB THORTON said, "TOMMY and JOSH are two of the very best at what they do and we want all of our markets to be able to take advantage of their experience and expertise. We plan to add additional format captains in the future as our company grows and these two make a great start to that team.”

