Benztown Audio Honors Tommy Lasorda

BENZTOWN AUDIO TODAY (1/8) released a tribute to honor TOMMY LASORDA who died of a heart attack last night at 93 at his home in FULLERTON, CA.

TOMMY LASORDA, who served 71 seasons with the L.A. DODGERS and often said that he "bled Dodger blue", managed the team from 1976 to 1996, winning two WORLD SERIES titles, four NATIONAL LEAGUE pennants and eight division championships. He was named NL Manager of the Year twice and won 1,599 career games.

LASORDA, a native of NORRISTOWN, PA, got his big break in 1945 at age 18 when the left-handed pitcher signed with the PHILLIES. In 1946 and 1947, he served with the U.S. ARMY, but returned to the PHILLIES in 1948, striking out 25 batters in SCHENECTADY's 15-inning win over AMSTERDAM and knocking in the winning run. LASORDA was signed to the BROOKLYN DODGERS in the minor league draft following that season. He reached the major leagues in 1954, playing with the DODGERS in 1954 and 1955.

In 1960 LASORDA retired from pitching but remained with the DODGERS as a scout for the team until becoming minor league manager from 1965-1972. In 1976, DOGERS Manager, WALTER ALSTON retired and LASORDA was named his replacement. In 1981 he won his first WORLD SERIES and in 1988 his second. LASORDA retired as DODGERS manager in 1996 due to health concerns, and was inducted into the HALL OF FAME in 1997.

The BENZTOWN AUDIO Tribute to TOMMY LASORDA was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by TOM BAKER.

« see more Net News