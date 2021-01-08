Bruce

Country music singer/songwriter ED BRUCE, best known as an artist for his 1982 #1 hit “You’re The Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had,” died TODAY (1/8) of natural causes in CLARKSVILLE, TN. He was 81. As a songwriter, BRUCE’s most iconic hit was “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys,” a GRAMMY-winning 1978 #1 hit for WILLIE NELSON and WAYLON JENNINGS.

BRUCE charted 35 of his own singles between 1967 and 1986. In addition to his #1, he notched five other Top 10 hits: “Ever, Never Lovin’ You,” “My First Taste Of Texas,” “After All,” “Nights,” and the memorably titled “You Turn Me On (Like A Radio).” He also wrote many songs that became hits for other artists, including TANYA TUCKER and CHARLIE LOUVIN.

BRUCE was also an actor, landing a leading role on NBC-TV’s early 1980s series “Bret Maverick,” and several made-for-television movies and theatrical releases, including “Fire Down Below.” In the late 1980, he hosted the television shows “Truckin’ USA” and “American Sports Cavalcade.”

« see more Net News