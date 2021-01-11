WadeTapped To Voice

Veteran Voice Over Talent SHELLY WADE has been tapped to voice "THE DONNIE SIMPSON WEEKEND SHOW." WADE is most known for her 12 years on air at Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK.

"THE DONNIE SIMPSON WEEKEND SHOW" made it's debut on SATURDAY and SUNDAY and can be heard moving forward in cities like ATLANTA, BALTIMORE, CINCINNATI, CLEVELAND, COLUMBUS, PHILADELPHIA, RALEIGH, RICHMOND, and WASHINGTON, DC.

WADE said, "DONNIE SIMPSON has been a HUGE influence on my radio & TV careers, so I was absolutely honored that he chose my voice for his new show."

WADE is available to voice your station directly or via barter through BENZTOWN. Email her at shelley@shelleywade.com & access her audio here.

