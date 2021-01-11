Out Of Austin?

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KHFI (96.7 KISS-FM)/AUSTIN and its morning show, THE BILLY THE KIDD SHOW appear to have parted ways. The show is no longer on the station's website.

Host BILLY THE KIDD looks to be continuing to host afternoons on sister station Top 40/Mainstream KHKS (106.1 KISS-FM)/DALLAS and THE BILLY THE KIDD SHOW co-host ANNE HUDSON maintains her midday shift down the hall on Country KASE (KASE 101)/AUSTIN. No word on the fate of team member POOHZEL WASHINGTON.

Anne Hudson, Billy The Kid And Pooh

