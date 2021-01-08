Michaels

BILL MICHAELS is taking a "brief break from the airwaves" at ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A (1250 AM THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE and his statewide syndicated show. MICHAELS will be replaced in the 10a-2p (CT) slot on THE FAN and other WISCONSIN stations by the afternoon "BIG SHOW" wih STEVE "SPARKY" FIFER, GARY ELLERSON, and LEROY BUTLER. Taking over afternoons for now will be comedian RAMIE MAKHLOUF, returning to the station after a stint at HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS, and station veteran TIM ALLEN.

A statement from MICHAELS read on the air by Exec. Producer JOE ZENZOLA pointed to "stresses" and resultant inability to focus as his reason for stepping aside, adding his thanks to ENTERCOM and his co-workers and friends; he subsequently tweeted, "Thank you all. Hang in there. I'll be around. Keep following and we'll do this all together."

