Gene Simmons And Gibson Launching G²

GIBSON Guitars and KISS icon GENE SIMMONS have entered into a joint venture to create G², GENE to GIBSON, which will introduce new collections of right and left-handed electric guitars and basses across GIBSON’s GIBSON, EPIPHONE and KRAMER brands. They will also develop new entertainment content that will be streamed to millions of fans worldwide on multiple online and social platforms.

To kick off the venture, G² will release the new G² Thunderbird, which will be available in ebony with silver appointments and ebony with blood red. It made its worldwide debut on stage with SIMMONS recently during KISS’ New Year’s Eve concert in DUBAI.

“I have been designing and trademarking bass guitars for decades, and when I heard GIBSON’s vision and learned about their creative process, it just made sense for us to join forces to take things to the next level,” said SIMMONS. “GIBSON is an outstanding company and has earned its place as a leading guitar brand with fans around the world. These guitars and basses will all be handmade, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collectible that they are simply works of art.”



CESAR GUEIKIAN of GIBSON Brands said, “GENE is not only one of the most celebrated musicians and rock stars of all time. He is also an entrepreneur, record producer, actor and overall creative person. His brain is always working, and I love that about him. When we first connected, we immediately engaged in the most interesting conversations about guitars, entertainment, and business. Our shared vision compelled us to explore a partnership that would include developing instruments and creating a new platform to entertain and inspire new generations of GIBSON and GENE SIMMONS fans to create music. Expect epic things.”

Following the launch of the G² Thunderbird Bass, G² has plans for a Flying V bass and Flying V guitar. For more info, check out the GENE SIMMONS FACEBOOK page.

