Sold

KING CITY COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION is selling Country KRKC-A, Hot AC KRKC-F (KC 102), K228FT, K285FW, and K295BZ/KING CITY, CA to DIMES MEDIA CORPORATION for $150,000.

In other filings with the FCC, ARMIDA A. SAILLE is selling K283CJ/ABILENE, TX to LA SINAI ABILENE LLC for $26,000 ($1,500 cash, $24,500 in a promissory note).

Filing for STAs were NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, INC (WEVN/KEENE, NH. increased digital power) and SAVER MEDIA, LLC (KQTC/CHRISTOVAL, TX, emergency antenna at offices due to damage to feedline, antenna, and transmitter from freezing rain).

Applying for Silent STAs were CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES OF THE VALLEY, INC. (KPCV/PORTALES, NM, lost site) and COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. (WUDE/PORTVILLE, NY and W254BQ/OLEAN, NY, lost lease).

Requesting an extension of Silent STAs was RICHARD J. SAMSON, receiver for the REIER BROADCASTING COMPANY stations (KBOZ-A, KBOZ-F, KOBB-A, and KOBB-F/BOZEMAN, MT and KOZB/LIVINGSTON, MT, financial difficulties while sale pends).

STEVEN A. SILBERBERG/NORTHEAST BROADCASTING CO.'s LISBON COMMUNICATIONS, INC..has closed on the sale of Triple A WRJT (THE POINT)/ROYALTON, VT to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $360,000 and SILBERBERG's DEVON BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. has closed on the sale of Triple A WXRG (102.3 THE RIVER)/CONCORD, NH; WLKC (105.7 THE RIVER)/CAMPTON, NH; and Adult Hits WNYN-F (FREE 99.1)/WHITEFIELD, NH to EMF for $395,000.

OPP BROADCASTING CO., INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Country WAMI-F (CLASSIC COUNTRY 102.3)/OPP, AL to COVINGTON MEDIA LLC for $220,000

PATRICIA GARBER has closed on the assignment of her 100% interest in CADILLAC BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of Sports WKAD (THE TICKET 93.7 FM)/HARRIETTA-CADILLAC, MI, to her son PETER MACDONALD GARBER for $1.

And SPIRAL LIVING CENTER has closed on the transfer of low power KXCJ-LP/CAVE JUNCTION, OR to KXCJ-LP d/b/a ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY RADIO for no consideration.

