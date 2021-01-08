Twitter vs. Trump

TWITTER is banning PRESIDENT TRUMP from its platform "permanently."

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off TWITTER — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a statement released earlier today.

The move comes after WEDNESDAY’s siege on the CAPITOL in which five people were killed when thousands of pro-TRUMP supporters stormed CONGRESS to disrupt the official ELECTORIAL COLLEGE vote for PRESIDENT-elect JOE BIDEN.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on WEDNESDAY that additional violations of the TWITTER RULES would potentially result in this very course of action,” the statement continued.

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

“However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

The president’s team immediately fired-back, declaring the move, “Disgusting. Big Tech wants to cancel all 75M @realDonaldTrump supporters. If you don’t think they’re coming for you next, you’re wrong,” wrote campaign senior adviser JASON MILLER.

TWITTER temporarily locked the president’s account on WEDNESDAY for tweets that appeared to praise the invasion of the CAPITOL by his supporters.

TRUMP was permitted back on the platform this morning and fired-off an unapologetic missive saying his followers would not be silenced.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

He added he would not be attending BIDEN’s JANUARY 20th inauguration.

“[W]e have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service,” the statement continued.

