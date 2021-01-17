Pinfield Will Host “KLOS New & Approved”

MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES is adding nationally known rock music expert MATT PINFIELD to host the “KLOS New & Approved" show each SUNDAY night from 8p to 10p (PT) beginning JANUARY 17TH, 2021.

The two-hour weekly show will feature a countdown of the Top 10 new Rock songs in the country, as well as selected new “songs to watch,” artist interviews, local band salutes, and historical looks back at what life was like when some of Rock’s greatest songs were new.

PINFIELD said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the KLOS family to host ‘New & Approved.’ Music discovery has always been my passion. I love sharing and turning real Rock fans onto exciting new music and artists. This is the perfect fit for me – being on the station, I love, with an incredible legacy, in my home town of LOS ANGELES.”

KLOS PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM said, “The time is right for this show and MATT is unquestionably the perfect host. After many years in somewhat of a slump, new Rock is turning a corner. 2020 saw many great new releases from Rock’s core artists and some exciting newcomers, and we believe the trend will continue. Just spend some time on social; it is hard not to notice the avalanche of young rockers on the horizon, and ‘KLOS New & Approved’ will be a powerful destination for them to get their music heard.”

KLOS is also bringing back former part time air personality JIM "JD" DANIELS for SATURDAY and SUNDAY afternoons, after exiting the station in JUNE 2020.

MATT PINFIELD

