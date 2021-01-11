-
Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne Ties The Knot
Twelve days after getting engaged to singer/songwriter AUSTIN MOODY (NET NEWS 12/30), JENNIFER WAYNE of WHEELHOUSE RECORDS trio RUNAWAY JUNE is married. PEOPLE.com reports that the couple of six months tied the knot in a small beach ceremony in SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL on SATURDAY, JANUARY 9th, with only immediate family and closest friends in attendance. When the pandemic improves, they hope to have a big party in NASHVILLE to celebrate with a larger group.
PEOPLE.com reports that the wedding had a cowboy/cowgirl theme, with all guests wearing boots and hats. WAYNE’s two dogs served as ring bearers. He couple hopes to honeymoon in ASPEN, CO.