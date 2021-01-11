Whitlock

After seven months of partnering and investing in FOX SPORTS RADIO morning "OUTKICK THE COVERAGE" host CLAY TRAVIS' OUTKICK sports media platform, JASON WHITLOCK has exited the company. TRAVIS announced WHITLOCK's departure in a blog post SATURDAY (1/9), saying that "As a result of the growth of OUTKICK, JASON’s profile has also grown immensely and he now wishes to carve his own career path as opposed to being a partner at OUTKICK. As someone who founded and owns his own company, I don’t want to ever stand in the way of any talented person having control of their own future."

WHITLOCK, the former ESPN, FOX SPORTS, and KANSAS CITY STAR sports commentator, reportedly invested $500,000 in OUTKICK upon joining the operation, according to the WASHINGTON POST, although TRAVIS has disputed that account.

