No More Twitter?

RUSH LIMBAUGH reacted to TWITTER's ban of President TRUMP by deactivating his own account on FRIDAY (1/8) in protest.

LIMBAUGH, who has been a strong supporter of TRUMP and who last week generated controversy for seemingly defending the violence at the CAPITOL, closed his account after TRUMP's banishment for posting falsehoods and incitement to violence. TRUMP subsequently tried to use other accounts in an attempt to circumvent the ban, but TWITTER caught on and deleted those tweets. TWITTER also banned several QANON-related accounts, including those of Gen. MICHAEL FLYNN and TRUMP campaign attorney SIDNEY POWELL.

LIMBAUGH, on his show THURSDAY, appeared to be defending the use of violence at the CAPITOL, saying that while many are decrying violence and calling it "unacceptable regardless of the circumstances," he is "glad SAM ADAMS, THOMAS PAINE -- the actual Tea Party guys, the men at LEXINGTON and CONCORD -- didn't feel that way." He described the insurrectionists as "Americans who have gotten tired of being ignored and lied about and smeared as racists by these very Democrats in the media and the popular culture.... who have gotten fed up with having elections stolen from them by the Democrats." He also falsely accused "Antifa and Democrat-sponsored instigators" for the riot, despite video and photographic evidence to the contrary.

After his words were reported by news organizations on FRIDAY, LIMBAUGH claimed that his comments were intended to deflect criticism from TRUMP, claiming, "I gave them a target. I did it on purpose, by the way. I made myself a target. I wanted to take the hit yesterday. I was attempting to take the flak and the incoming for DONALD TRUMP."

Earlier in the week, LIMBAUGH said that his FACEBOOK account had been "throttled" due to his posting false stories. He attributed the reaction by FACEBOOK to his posting of a false story from the WASHINGTON TIMES claiming that a facial recognition company had caught "Antifa" among the rioters at the CAPITOL, a story later retracted when the company said that it wasn't true. LIMBAUGH said that he had posted both the initial false story and a subsequent story in THE HILL that contradicted the TIMES, but added that being disciplined by FACEBOOK is "a badge of honor."

